Game #7 GameThread: Jays @ Royals

Now that we are back to .500, it would be nice to get a game above since a tough series against the Angels is ahead.

The Jays allowed some reporters in to look at the changes at Rogers.

If you want to know the dimensions:

Rogers Centre’s New Outfield Dimensions and Wall Heights



LF Line: 328' (same)

Wall: 14'4" (prev 10')

RF Line: 328' (same)

Wall: 12' 7" (prev 10')



LC: 368' (prev 375')

Wall: 11' 2" (prev 10')

RC: 359' (prev 375')

Wall: 14' 4" (prev 10') — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) January 27, 2023

And it would be nice to get Gausman some runs.

Springer gets a day off. Varsho moves to third in the lineup, and Chapman hits cleanup. Merrifield 5th is interesting, but why now. Vlad DH and Belt at first.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ROYALS Bo Bichette - SS Bobby Witt - SS Vladimir Guerrero - DH MJ Melendez - C Daulton Varsho - LF Salvador Perez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B Edward Olivares - LF Brandon Belt - 1B Michael Massey - 2B Danny Jansen - C Hunter Dozier - 3B Cavan Biggio - RF Nick Pratto - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Nate Eaton - CF Kevin Gausman - RHP Jordan Lyles - RHP

Poll Is this the day we score for Gausman? Say 4 or more runs today? No they won’t score 4.

Oh sure, at least 4 vote view results 9% No they won’t score 4. (5 votes)

90% Oh sure, at least 4 (49 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll Is this the day Brandon Belt gets his second hit of the season? Yes

Nope vote view results 55% Yes (29 votes)

44% Nope (23 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Poll Is Varsho-Kiermaier-Springer the best defensive outfield in Jays history? Yes

No (tell us who was better) vote view results 71% Yes (40 votes)

28% No (tell us who was better) (16 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

A personal opinion, in the early days of Bell-Moseby-Barfield (before the turf ruined Bell’s knees) they were hard to beat. In the early days, Bell had a good arm and could cover a decent amount of ground. When his knees were ruined, he, well, he was the way we remember him. Moseby and Barfield suffered from the turf too. But Barfield was up there with Devon White for the best defensive outfielders in our history.

