Great Start From Gausman, Jays Win

Jays 6 Royals 3
Two starts into the season, Kevin Gausman hasn’t allowed an earned run yet. And he evens his record at 1-1. Today he went 6 innings, allowed 4 hits, 2 walks with 7 strikeouts. Just a great start.
And Vlad Guerrero hit a home run and had a couple of singles. He’s hitting .423 now. Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho had two hits each. Cavan Biggio hit his first homer of the season (400 feet).
Kevin Kiermaier hit a hustle double, which had to be seen to be believed:
Here's Kevin Kiermaier absolutely haulin' ass.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 6, 2023
Fantastic base running. pic.twitter.com/2CaFZsBFHB
That was a big play, as Bo Bichette followed with a single, driving him home.
On the other end of the scale, Brandon Belt and Danny Jansen were each 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts.
Two of Gausman’s hits came to start the seventh inning, which ended his day, but Anthony Bass didn’t allow them to score, getting two strikeouts and a ground out.
The eighth inning is where the wheels fell off:
- Since Bass threw all of 8 pitches, he had to come out of the game cause we hate leaving a reliever in the game who is doing great. I don’t understand managers. Trevor Richards gives up a home run (barely glancing off the outside of the left-field foul pole). A walk and a single-ended Richard’s day.
- Tim Mayza came in and poured more gas on the situation. A single, double and fly-out made it a 6-3 game, bringing the tying run to the plate.
- Yimi Garcia, thankfully, came in and got two strikeouts.
But Garcia threw 11 pitches, and we hate leaving a guy in who is going great, so Adam Cimber comes in. A hard-hit ground ball that Chapman made a nice play on got out number 1. A full-count weak one hit back to Cimber got us the second out. And a strikeout earned Cimber his sixth save as a Blue Jay,
Whew.....
Jays of the Day: Gausman (.203 WPA), Garcia (.157) and Chapman (.103, plus some good defense). Honourable mention: Cimber, Varsho, Bo, Biggio and Vlad.
The Other Award: Mayza (-.113). And I’m giving Richards one (-.068); he faced three batters, giving up 2 hits (including the homer) and a walk.
The Jays are now 4-3, which seems ok after the panic when they were 1-3.
Tomorrow, a late evening game (9:30 Eastern) with the Jays visiting the Angels. Bassitt gets to try to make up for his first start. Patrick Sandoval, a lefty, starts for the bad guys.
