Jays Call Up Jordan Luplow

The Jays grabbed him off waivers Wednesday and sent him to Buffalo. Now he’s a Blue Jay. I don’t think Buffalo played a game in those two days.
I don’t know that I wouldn’t rather have Lukes, who is on his way to Buffalo.
These stats don’t excite me:
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|2017
|23
|PIT
|27
|87
|78
|6
|16
|3
|1
|3
|11
|0
|1
|6
|22
|.205
|.276
|.385
|.660
|73
|2018
|24
|PIT
|37
|103
|92
|16
|17
|1
|3
|3
|7
|2
|2
|10
|18
|.185
|.272
|.359
|.631
|72
|2019
|25
|CLE
|85
|261
|225
|42
|62
|15
|1
|15
|38
|3
|2
|33
|61
|.276
|.372
|.551
|.923
|136
|2020
|26
|CLE
|29
|92
|78
|8
|15
|5
|1
|2
|8
|0
|1
|12
|19
|.192
|.304
|.359
|.663
|81
|2021
|27
|TOT
|61
|193
|163
|23
|33
|8
|0
|11
|28
|1
|2
|28
|57
|.202
|.326
|.454
|.780
|115
|2021
|27
|CLE
|36
|121
|98
|12
|17
|5
|0
|7
|20
|0
|2
|21
|31
|.173
|.331
|.439
|.769
|110
|2021
|27
|TBR
|25
|72
|65
|11
|16
|3
|0
|4
|8
|1
|0
|7
|26
|.246
|.319
|.477
|.796
|121
|2022
|28
|ARI
|83
|234
|205
|26
|36
|5
|0
|11
|28
|5
|1
|25
|60
|.176
|.274
|.361
|.634
|79
|6 Yr
|6 Yr
|6 Yr
|322
|970
|841
|121
|179
|37
|6
|45
|120
|11
|9
|114
|237
|.213
|.313
|.432
|.745
|101
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 4/7/2023.
Generated 4/7/2023.
But he is a right-handed batter.
And tonight’s lineup against a LHP. Luplow is the in the lineup, DHing.
