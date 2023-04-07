Jays Call Up Jordan Luplow

The Jays grabbed him off waivers Wednesday and sent him to Buffalo. Now he’s a Blue Jay. I don’t think Buffalo played a game in those two days.

I don’t know that I wouldn’t rather have Lukes, who is on his way to Buffalo.

These stats don’t excite me:

Standard Batting Year Age Tm G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ 2017 23 PIT 27 87 78 6 16 3 1 3 11 0 1 6 22 .205 .276 .385 .660 73 2018 24 PIT 37 103 92 16 17 1 3 3 7 2 2 10 18 .185 .272 .359 .631 72 2019 25 CLE 85 261 225 42 62 15 1 15 38 3 2 33 61 .276 .372 .551 .923 136 2020 26 CLE 29 92 78 8 15 5 1 2 8 0 1 12 19 .192 .304 .359 .663 81 2021 27 TOT 61 193 163 23 33 8 0 11 28 1 2 28 57 .202 .326 .454 .780 115 2021 27 CLE 36 121 98 12 17 5 0 7 20 0 2 21 31 .173 .331 .439 .769 110 2021 27 TBR 25 72 65 11 16 3 0 4 8 1 0 7 26 .246 .319 .477 .796 121 2022 28 ARI 83 234 205 26 36 5 0 11 28 5 1 25 60 .176 .274 .361 .634 79 6 Yr 6 Yr 6 Yr 322 970 841 121 179 37 6 45 120 11 9 114 237 .213 .313 .432 .745 101 View Original Table

But he is a right-handed batter.

And tonight’s lineup against a LHP. Luplow is the in the lineup, DHing.