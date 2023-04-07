Game #8 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

Tonight is the first of three with the Angels.

I’m hoping for a better start from Chris Bassitt (John Lennon would say ‘can’t get no worse’). Of course, facing Ohtani and Trout isn’t easy for any pitchers.

Patrick Sandoval starts for the Angels. He allowed just two hits and one run in 5 innings in his first start of the season.

Tonight’s lineup sees the first Blue Jays start of Jordan Luplow. I’ll try to reserve judgment until we see him play some, but his stats don’t look very exciting.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS George Springer - RF Taylor Ward - LF Bo Bichette - SS Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Shohei Ohtani - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Hunter Renfroe - RF Whit Merrifield - LF Jake Lamb - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Brandon Drury - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Gio Urshela - 3B Jordan Luplow - DH Logan O'Hoppe - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF David Fletcher - SS Chris Bassitt - RHP Patrick Sandoval - LHP

Poll Will Luplow get his first Jays hit tonight? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Bassitt lower his ERA tonight? Of course.

Nope vote view results 0% Of course. (0 votes)

0% Nope (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will Buck fawn over more? Trout

Ohtani vote view results 0% Trout (0 votes)

0% Ohtani (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.