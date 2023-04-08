Game #9 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

Game two against the Angels.

Jose Berrios gets the start tonight, trying to improve from his first start of the season. 8 runs in 5.2 innings shouldn’t be hard to improve on. But with Trout and Ohtani, the Angels can score.

The Angels have another lefty, Tyler Anderson. He threw 6 shutout innings in his first start.

Belt’s in at DH against the lefty. Ok

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS George Springer - RF Taylor Ward - LF Bo Bichette - SS Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Shohei Ohtani - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Anthony Rendon - 3B Daulton Varsho - CF Hunter Renfroe - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Jake Lamb - 1B Whit Merrifield - LF Gio Urshela - SS Brandon Belt - DH Luis Rengifo - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Matt Thaiss - C Jose Berrios - RHP Tyler Anderson - LHP

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

