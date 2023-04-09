Game #10 GameThread: Jays @ Angels

Our last road game before Tuesday’s Home Opener and our first look at how the new dimensions play out.

Today we get the second start of the season from Yusei Kikuchi. I’d take another 5 scoreless innings.

The Angels have another lefty starting, Reid Detmers. He went 4.2, allowing 2 earned in his first start of the season.

Some teams seem to collect lefty starters. I remember a study years ago, that lefty starters had a slightly better winning percentage than right-handers. I wonder if that is still true. Well, lefty starters have allowed a .733 OPS, while righties .719 so far this season, so on a small sample, I’d guess not.

Today’s lineups. Kiemaier stays in against the lefty, as well as Varsho. Springer DHes. Jansen is behind the plate.

I hoped Trout and Ohtani would get a scheduled day off, but no such luck.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ANGELS George Springer - DH Taylor Ward - LF Bo Bichette - SS Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Shohei Ohtani - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Anthony Rendon - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Hunter Renfroe - RF Whit Merrifield - RF Brandon Drury - 1B Santiago Espinal - 2B Luis Rengifo - 2B Danny Jansen - C Gio Urshela - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Logan O'Hoppe - C Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Reid Detmers - LHP

