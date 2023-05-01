Game #29 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

If one of you got a call from Hazel Mae, I am open for adoption.

This is game one of four in Boston. It should be an interesting series.

There is a bit of news:

Mitch White will pitch for AAA Buffalo tomorrow in Worcester. He’s being built up as a starter with this rehab stint.



White is here at Fenway with the #BlueJays today, with Worcester nearby. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 1, 2023

In MLB news, Aaron Judge has been put on the IL with a ‘right hip strain’.

And Bryce Harper has been cleared to play for the Phillies and will be in tomorrow’s lineup, 160 days after having Tommy John surgery.

And....

RTs may not be an endorsement https://t.co/3LilRhTmdR — Minor Leaguer (@Minor_Leaguer) May 1, 2023

George Springer was scratched from tonight’s lineup with a ‘viral illness’, so the rest of the top of the order moves up a spot.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Bo Bichette - SS Alex Verdugo - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Masataka Yoshida - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Justin Turner - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Rafael Devers - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Jarren Duran - CF Brandon Belt - 1B Enrique Hernandez - SS Danny Jansen - C Triston Casas - 1B Cavan Biggio - RF Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Reese McGuire - C Jose Berrios - RHP Corey Kluber - RHP

I was going to do a ‘Will we see Pearson pitch’ poll, but if he didn’t get into yesterday’s game, I don’t know how we’ll ever get to see him.

