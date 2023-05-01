 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #29 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Fenway Park Aerial General Views

If one of you got a call from Hazel Mae, I am open for adoption.

This is game one of four in Boston. It should be an interesting series.

There is a bit of news:

In MLB news, Aaron Judge has been put on the IL with a ‘right hip strain’.

And Bryce Harper has been cleared to play for the Phillies and will be in tomorrow’s lineup, 160 days after having Tommy John surgery.

And....

George Springer was scratched from tonight’s lineup with a ‘viral illness’, so the rest of the top of the order moves up a spot.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
Bo Bichette - SS Alex Verdugo - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Masataka Yoshida - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Justin Turner - DH
Daulton Varsho - LF Rafael Devers - 3B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Jarren Duran - CF
Brandon Belt - 1B Enrique Hernandez - SS
Danny Jansen - C Triston Casas - 1B
Cavan Biggio - RF Enmanuel Valdez - 2B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Reese McGuire - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Corey Kluber - RHP

I was going to do a ‘Will we see Pearson pitch’ poll, but if he didn’t get into yesterday’s game, I don’t know how we’ll ever get to see him.

Poll

Of the three at the top of the order, who makes the biggest offensive contribution?

view results
  • 41%
    Bo
    (15 votes)
  • 13%
    Vlad
    (5 votes)
  • 44%
    Matt
    (16 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Berrios will pitch into the

view results
  • 18%
    5th
    (6 votes)
  • 56%
    6th
    (18 votes)
  • 25%
    7th
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Jays will score __ runs against Corey Kluber?

view results
  • 3%
    0
    (1 vote)
  • 6%
    1-2
    (2 votes)
  • 45%
    3-4
    (15 votes)
  • 30%
    5-6
    (10 votes)
  • 15%
    more than 6
    (5 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...