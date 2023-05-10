Game #37 GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

Game two of this two-game, mid-week series. And it is an afternoon game.
George Springer is still out of the lineup. Everyone else moves up a spot.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|PHILLIES
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Trea Turner - SS
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Alec Bohm - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Brandon Marsh - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Edmundo Sosa - 3B
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
Kevin Gausman gets the start. The Jays have averaged 3.41 runs/game in his starts.
On the Phillies side, it is Zack Wheeler. The Phillies are averaging 5.08 runs a start in his games. Wheeler is coming off a poor start. He allowed 5 runs in 5.1 innings against the Red Sox. But then Gausman is also coming off a bad start against the Red Sox. Kevin had an extra day off before this one, so hopefully, all will be good today.
Poll
Will the Jays score 5 or more runs for Gausman?
-
44%
Yes
-
55%
No
Poll
Will the Jays bat better than .200 with RISP today?
-
46%
Yes
-
53%
No
Poll
Gausman will throw
-
2%
1-3 innings
-
9%
4-5 innings
-
45%
6 innings
-
38%
7 innings
-
4%
8 or more
