Game #37 GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Game two of this two-game, mid-week series. And it is an afternoon game.

George Springer is still out of the lineup. Everyone else moves up a spot.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS PHILLIES
Bo Bichette - SS Bryson Stott - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Trea Turner - SS
Daulton Varsho - LF Bryce Harper - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF
Whit Merrifield - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF
Brandon Belt - DH J.T. Realmuto - C
Danny Jansen - C Alec Bohm - 1B
Cavan Biggio - RF Brandon Marsh - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Edmundo Sosa - 3B
Kevin Gausman - RHP Zack Wheeler - RHP

Kevin Gausman gets the start. The Jays have averaged 3.41 runs/game in his starts.

On the Phillies side, it is Zack Wheeler. The Phillies are averaging 5.08 runs a start in his games. Wheeler is coming off a poor start. He allowed 5 runs in 5.1 innings against the Red Sox. But then Gausman is also coming off a bad start against the Red Sox. Kevin had an extra day off before this one, so hopefully, all will be good today.

Poll

Will the Jays score 5 or more runs for Gausman?

view results
  • 44%
    Yes
    (20 votes)
  • 55%
    No
    (25 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Jays bat better than .200 with RISP today?

view results
  • 46%
    Yes
    (19 votes)
  • 53%
    No
    (22 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Gausman will throw

view results
  • 2%
    1-3 innings
    (1 vote)
  • 9%
    4-5 innings
    (4 votes)
  • 45%
    6 innings
    (19 votes)
  • 38%
    7 innings
    (16 votes)
  • 4%
    8 or more
    (2 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

