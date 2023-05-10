Game #37 GameThread: Jays @ Phillies

Game two of this two-game, mid-week series. And it is an afternoon game.

George Springer is still out of the lineup. Everyone else moves up a spot.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS PHILLIES Bo Bichette - SS Bryson Stott - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Trea Turner - SS Daulton Varsho - LF Bryce Harper - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Nick Castellanos - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B Kyle Schwarber - LF Brandon Belt - DH J.T. Realmuto - C Danny Jansen - C Alec Bohm - 1B Cavan Biggio - RF Brandon Marsh - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Edmundo Sosa - 3B Kevin Gausman - RHP Zack Wheeler - RHP

Kevin Gausman gets the start. The Jays have averaged 3.41 runs/game in his starts.

On the Phillies side, it is Zack Wheeler. The Phillies are averaging 5.08 runs a start in his games. Wheeler is coming off a poor start. He allowed 5 runs in 5.1 innings against the Red Sox. But then Gausman is also coming off a bad start against the Red Sox. Kevin had an extra day off before this one, so hopefully, all will be good today.

