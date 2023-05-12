Game #38 GameThread: Braves @ Jays

Sorry I haven’t been around much the last couple of days, life speeds up and slows down, and it has been the speed-up mode lately. By the end of the weekend, it should be back to normal.

Chris Bassitt is coming off his best start of the season, 7 shutouts innings. I’d take that, unless Chris wants to throw a complete game.

Spencer Strider threw 5 innings, allowing 2 runs in his last start against the Orioles. On the season, he’s got a 2.70 ERA. The Braves have won all his starts this year, until tonight. Of course, the Braves have scored 7.8 runs in his starts.

Today’s lineups. Springer is back.

Today's Lineups BRAVES BLUE JAYS Ronald Acuna - RF George Springer - RF Matt Olson - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Austin Riley - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Sean Murphy - C Daulton Varsho - LF Eddie Rosario - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Ozzie Albies - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Travis d'Arnaud - DH Brandon Belt - DH Michael Harris - CF Whit Merrifield - 2B Orlando Arcia - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Spencer Strider - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll The lefty batter who will have the best WPA will be Belt

Kiermaier

Poll Are you looking forward to seeing Kevin Pillar this weekend? Yes

Poll The Jays will win ___ games of the three game series with the Braves? All 3

2

1

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

