Complete Game for Bassitt, Jays Beat Braves

Braves 0 Blue Jays 3

This is going to be a quick recap, we have people over, and I’m being anti-social, which, I’ll admit, is my default position, but I should be more social.

Great start for Chris Bassitt. Complete game 2-hit shutout. I didn’t know we were allowed to let starters do that. Good on John for sending him out in the nine. I think Varsho’s eighth-inning home run, giving us a three-run lead helped John realize Bassitt could go back out there.

We didn’t do a lot on offense either:

One in the fifth: With two outs, Whit Merrifield singled and stole second. Kevin Kiermaier walked. Then George Springer singled. Merrifield easily beat the throw home, and Springer went to second on the throw. Braves catcher Sean Murphy threw to second for unknown reasons, and Kiermaier went for home. Laz Diaz, or his seeing eye dog, called Keven safe, but it was overturned on the challenge. It was a tough call, but I hate Diaz, so I will make fun of him on anything.

One in the seventh: Brandon Belt hit a one-out double. Lukes pinch-ran. Braves brought in lefty Danny Young, who couldn’t find the zone. He walked Kiermaier and Springer. A wild pitch brought in Lukes. Unfortunately, Bo Bichette ground out.

One in the ninth: Daulton Varsho homered 420 feet to center. I think that convinced Schneider to put Bassitt back out for the ninth.

Braves Spencer Strider was very good, going 6.2 allowing just 2 runs, but he picked up his first loss of the season and the Braves' first loss in one of his starts.

Jays of the Day: Bassitt (.548 WPA),

The Other Award: Bo (-.108, for an 0 for 4 with 2 k).

Tomorrow we have Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.91) vs. Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.74). It is a 3:00 Eastern start.