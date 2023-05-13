 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #39 GameThread: Braves @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Game two of three with the Braves. I suppose asking for another complete game shutout would be a bit much.

That was a terrific game yesterday. Remember when we (and everyone) said Bassitt shouldn’t be calling his games? I think we can put that to rest.

First 9 inning complete game in 6 years.

Chris tweeted this:

Chris added that his wife is due ‘anytime’ with their next baby.

Buck really liked Braves starter Spencer Strider.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

BRAVES BLUE JAYS
Ronald Acuna - RF George Springer - RF
Matt Olson - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Austin Riley - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Sean Murphy - C Daulton Varsho - LF
Eddie Rosario - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Ozzie Albies - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Marcell Ozuna - DH Brandon Belt - DH
Michael Harris - CF Danny Jansen - C
Orlando Arcia - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Bryce Elder - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...