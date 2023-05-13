Game #39 GameThread: Braves @ Jays

Game two of three with the Braves. I suppose asking for another complete game shutout would be a bit much.
That was a terrific game yesterday. Remember when we (and everyone) said Bassitt shouldn’t be calling his games? I think we can put that to rest.
First 9 inning complete game in 6 years.
Just to keep the record straight:#Bluejays last nine-inning complete game was Apr. 23, 2017, when @STR0 went the route in a 6-2 win in Anaheim (his second CG of the month).— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) May 13, 2023
Last 9-inn. shutout was June 3, 2015, when Mark Buehrle won 8-0 in WSH.
Last CG was Ryu, 7ip, 7/18/21
Chris tweeted this:
Appreciate all the love but I’m gonna be honest… the real MVP is @jgbolton - My daughter got really sick yesterday. She knew I had to pitch today and let me sleep a couple hours while she didn’t sleep all night. The baseball wives are the real MVPs. #GoJaysGo— Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) May 13, 2023
Chris added that his wife is due ‘anytime’ with their next baby.
Buck really liked Braves starter Spencer Strider.
Today’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|BRAVES
|BLUE JAYS
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|George Springer - RF
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Sean Murphy - C
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Eddie Rosario - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Michael Harris - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Orlando Arcia - SS
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Bryce Elder - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
