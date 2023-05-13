Game #39 GameThread: Braves @ Jays

Game two of three with the Braves. I suppose asking for another complete game shutout would be a bit much.

That was a terrific game yesterday. Remember when we (and everyone) said Bassitt shouldn’t be calling his games? I think we can put that to rest.

First 9 inning complete game in 6 years.

Just to keep the record straight:#Bluejays last nine-inning complete game was Apr. 23, 2017, when @STR0 went the route in a 6-2 win in Anaheim (his second CG of the month).



Last 9-inn. shutout was June 3, 2015, when Mark Buehrle won 8-0 in WSH.



Last CG was Ryu, 7ip, 7/18/21 — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) May 13, 2023

Chris tweeted this:

Appreciate all the love but I’m gonna be honest… the real MVP is @jgbolton - My daughter got really sick yesterday. She knew I had to pitch today and let me sleep a couple hours while she didn’t sleep all night. The baseball wives are the real MVPs. #GoJaysGo — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) May 13, 2023

Chris added that his wife is due ‘anytime’ with their next baby.

Buck really liked Braves starter Spencer Strider.

and just all of a sudden

buck martinez couldn't

contain himself pic.twitter.com/r95EoFOC5J — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 13, 2023

Today’s lineup: