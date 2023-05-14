Mother’s Day Game Thread

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.

Call your mom!

A little personal note: We had a fundraiser for my MS Ride yesterday, raising over $1700. I’m getting close to a goal of $3000. If you have a few dollars you are doing nothing with and would like to give them to a good cause, I’d appreciate it. Here is the link to my page.

I know baseball works this way, but it is so strange that the Jays look terrible in one series and amazing in the next. I like the ‘amazing’ ones best.

This season has been almost totally devoid of roster news, which is good news, but we don’t have as much to talk about.

Today’s lineup. Kiermaier games a day off. I saw someone complaining about him getting days off, but I didn’t expect him to play as much as he has. The club has been smart to keep him rested. I think Varsho has looked good in CF.

Today's Lineups BRAVES BLUE JAYS Ronald Acuna - RF George Springer - RF Matt Olson - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Ozzie Albies - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Austin Riley - 3B Daulton Varsho - CF Travis d'Arnaud - C Matt Chapman - 3B Marcell Ozuna - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Kevin Pillar - LF Brandon Belt - DH Michael Harris - CF Danny Jansen - C Orlando Arcia - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Michael Tonkin - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll Kikuchi will pitch into the 4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th (for Bassitt I didn’t include this option and he pitched a complete game). vote view results 3% 4th (2 votes)

16% 5th (10 votes)

54% 6th (32 votes)

18% 7th (11 votes)

1% 8th (1 vote)

5% 9th (for Bassitt I didn’t include this option and he pitched a complete game). (3 votes) 59 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many stolen bases will the Jays have today? 0

1

2-3

4 or more vote view results 5% 0 (3 votes)

23% 1 (12 votes)

55% 2-3 (29 votes)

15% 4 or more (8 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now