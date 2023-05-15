 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #41 GameThread: Yankees @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

We start the season's second quarter with the first of four games against the Yankees.

Today's Lineups

YANKEES BLUE JAYS
Jake Bauers - LF George Springer - RF
Aaron Judge - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Gleyber Torres - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF
Willie Calhoun - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Anthony Volpe - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B
Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Brandon Belt - 1B
Kyle Higashioka - C Alejandro Kirk - C
Aaron Hicks - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Jhony Brito - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll

Alek Manoah will pitch into the

view results
  • 20%
    Third
    (13 votes)
  • 17%
    Fourth
    (11 votes)
  • 18%
    Fifth
    (12 votes)
  • 28%
    Sixth
    (18 votes)
  • 14%
    Seventh
    (9 votes)
  • 1%
    Eighth
    (1 vote)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many steals for the Jays tonight?

view results
  • 10%
    0
    (5 votes)
  • 24%
    1
    (12 votes)
  • 32%
    2
    (16 votes)
  • 26%
    3
    (13 votes)
  • 6%
    4 or more
    (3 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Buck will mention Jeter first in the

view results
  • 38%
    First inning
    (19 votes)
  • 32%
    Second or Third inning
    (16 votes)
  • 8%
    Four to sixth.
    (4 votes)
  • 2%
    Seventh or later
    (1 vote)
  • 18%
    He won’t mention Jeter (yeah right).
    (9 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Anyone who would like to take the job of GameThread writer, send me a note.

