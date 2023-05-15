Game #41 GameThread: Yankees @ Jays

We start the season's second quarter with the first of four games against the Yankees.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Jake Bauers - LF George Springer - RF Aaron Judge - RF Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF Willie Calhoun - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Anthony Volpe - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B Brandon Belt - 1B Kyle Higashioka - C Alejandro Kirk - C Aaron Hicks - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jhony Brito - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll Alek Manoah will pitch into the Third

Fourth

Fifth

Sixth

Seventh

Eighth vote view results 20% Third (13 votes)

17% Fourth (11 votes)

18% Fifth (12 votes)

28% Sixth (18 votes)

14% Seventh (9 votes)

1% Eighth (1 vote) 64 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many steals for the Jays tonight? 0

1

2

3

4 or more vote view results 10% 0 (5 votes)

24% 1 (12 votes)

32% 2 (16 votes)

26% 3 (13 votes)

6% 4 or more (3 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Poll Buck will mention Jeter first in the First inning

Second or Third inning

Four to sixth.

Seventh or later

He won’t mention Jeter (yeah right). vote view results 38% First inning (19 votes)

32% Second or Third inning (16 votes)

8% Four to sixth. (4 votes)

2% Seventh or later (1 vote)

18% He won’t mention Jeter (yeah right). (9 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Anyone who would like to take the job of GameThread writer, send me a note.