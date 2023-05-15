Game #41 GameThread: Yankees @ Jays

We start the season's second quarter with the first of four games against the Yankees.
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|BLUE JAYS
|Jake Bauers - LF
|George Springer - RF
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Willie Calhoun - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - 3B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Aaron Hicks - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jhony Brito - RHP
|Alek Manoah - RHP
Poll
Alek Manoah will pitch into the
-
20%
Third
-
17%
Fourth
-
18%
Fifth
-
28%
Sixth
-
14%
Seventh
-
1%
Eighth
Poll
How many steals for the Jays tonight?
-
10%
0
-
24%
1
-
32%
2
-
26%
3
-
6%
4 or more
Poll
Buck will mention Jeter first in the
-
38%
First inning
-
32%
Second or Third inning
-
8%
Four to sixth.
-
2%
Seventh or later
-
18%
He won’t mention Jeter (yeah right).
Anyone who would like to take the job of GameThread writer, send me a note.
