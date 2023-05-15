Terrible Start for Manoah, Jays Lose

*Yankees 7 Blue Jays 4*

That was terrible in all ways.

Alek Manoah allowed 6 hits, 7 walks, 2 home runs, 3 strikeouts, giving up 5 earned in 4 innings plus 2 batters (both walked). I don’t know what’s going on with him.

It could have been worse, Nate Pearson stranded the two runners. Starting the sixth, Nate got a strikeout, gave up a walk, a steal, and an intentional walk to Judge. Tim Mayza came in and gave up a double, scoring 1 before getting out of the inning. Mayza pitched a clean seventh. Jay Jackson struck out Aaron Hicks and Jake Bauers but then gave up a home run to Judge (his second of the game).

On offense, we did nothing until the eighth inning.

They scored a run in the eighth, in the eighth, Chapman doubled, and Merrifield singled him home. A Yankees error put Brandon Belt on. After a ground out Kevin Kiermaier singled to load the bases. A Springer ground out scored or second run. Bo singled to make it three. And Vlad doubled to make it four and being the tying run to the plate, but Varsho ground out to end the fun.

We didn't get a base runner in the next ninth.

No Jays of the Day.

The Other Award goes to Manoah (-.299).

There was a strange moment in the eighth. Judge at the plate and before the pitch, he glanced towards his dugout. I can’t think it is cheating. It’s too blatant.