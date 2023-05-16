Jays Roster Move: Jackson Down, Hatch Up

We have Jays' news. Jay Jackson optioned to Buffalo, and Thomas Hatch called up. I guess they figure they need a fresh arm after Manoah came out early yesterday.
Hatch has thrown 22 innings for the Bisons. He has a 4.91 ERA, allowed 19 hits, 12 walks, and 28 strikeouts. He could go 3 or so innings if needed.
We haven’t had many roster moves this season. I liked the old days when we had news every couple of days.
Here’s how #Bluejays will line it up tonight as they try to even the series behind Kevin Gausman. pic.twitter.com/caH4gw5ciX— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) May 16, 2023
