Jays Roster Move: Jackson Down, Hatch Up

We have Jays' news. Jay Jackson optioned to Buffalo, and Thomas Hatch called up. I guess they figure they need a fresh arm after Manoah came out early yesterday.

Hatch has thrown 22 innings for the Bisons. He has a 4.91 ERA, allowed 19 hits, 12 walks, and 28 strikeouts. He could go 3 or so innings if needed.

We haven’t had many roster moves this season. I liked the old days when we had news every couple of days.