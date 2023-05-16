 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #42 GameThread: Yankees @ Blue Jays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Game two of the four games.

Personally, if I were a batter tonight, I’d be glancing all over the place. Why not play with the press and the rest of us?

Kevin Gausman finally gets to see if his teammates can put up a couple of runs for him. They should be able to score some off Domingo German.

Today's Lineups

YANKEES BLUE JAYS
Gleyber Torres - 2B George Springer - DH
Aaron Judge - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Harrison Bader - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
DJ LeMahieu - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF
Jake Bauers - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Anthony Volpe - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B
Oswaldo Cabrera - RF Danny Jansen - C
Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Cavan Biggio - RF
Jose Trevino - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Domingo German - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

