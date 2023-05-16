Game #42 GameThread: Yankees @ Blue Jays

Game two of the four games.
Personally, if I were a batter tonight, I’d be glancing all over the place. Why not play with the press and the rest of us?
Kevin Gausman finally gets to see if his teammates can put up a couple of runs for him. They should be able to score some off Domingo German.
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|BLUE JAYS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Aaron Judge - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|DJ LeMahieu - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Jake Bauers - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Jose Trevino - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Domingo German - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
The nice people at FOCO have put out another Jays bobblehead. This one, surprisingly, is a Nathan Lukes bobblehead.
Poll
Will other players be glancing in other directions tonight?
-
65%
Yes
-
34%
No
Poll
Who will drive in the Jays first run?
-
17%
Springer
-
21%
Bichette
-
17%
Guerrero
-
10%
Varsho
-
3%
Chapman
-
14%
Merrifield
-
3%
Jansen
-
3%
Biggio
-
7%
Kiermaier
Poll
The Jays have averaged just 3 runs in Gausman’s starts will they be above or below average today?
-
78%
Above
-
21%
Below
