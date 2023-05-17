Game #43 GameThread: Evil Empire vs. Forces of Good

Game three against the Yankees. A win could be nice.
Vlad is out, day-to-day, with a sore knee. An MRI showed no structural damage, so hopefully he won’t be out long.
And Domingo German gets a 10-day suspension for doing his best impression of a Rolling Stones album.
MLB announces that sticky fingers Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been suspended for 10 games after being caught sticky-handed last night at the Rogers Centre.— Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) May 17, 2023
Today’s Vladless lineup:
Today's Lineups
|YANKEES
|BLUE JAYS
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|George Springer - RF
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|DJ LeMahieu - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jake Bauers - LF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Willie Calhoun - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jose Trevino - C
|Danny Jansen - DH
|Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Gerrit Cole - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Poll
How deep will Bassitt pitch in tonight’s game? In to the
-
0%
4th
-
0%
5th
-
0%
6th
-
0%
7th
-
0%
8th
-
0%
9th
Poll
Will anyone be ejected from the game tonight?
-
0%
Yes, one of the Jays coaches.
-
0%
Yes, one of the Yankees coaches.
-
0%
Yes one of the Jays players.
-
0%
Yes, one of the Yankees players.
-
0%
No, calmer heads will prevail.
Poll
Who will hit a home run for the Jays today?
-
0%
An Outfielder
-
0%
An infielder
-
0%
A Catcher/DH
-
0%
No one
