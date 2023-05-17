Game #43 GameThread: Evil Empire vs. Forces of Good

Game three against the Yankees. A win could be nice.

Vlad is out, day-to-day, with a sore knee. An MRI showed no structural damage, so hopefully he won’t be out long.

And Domingo German gets a 10-day suspension for doing his best impression of a Rolling Stones album.

MLB announces that sticky fingers Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has been suspended for 10 games after being caught sticky-handed last night at the Rogers Centre. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) May 17, 2023

Today’s Vladless lineup:

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Gleyber Torres - 2B George Springer - RF Aaron Judge - RF Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF DJ LeMahieu - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jake Bauers - LF Brandon Belt - 1B Harrison Bader - CF Whit Merrifield - LF Willie Calhoun - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Jose Trevino - C Danny Jansen - DH Oswaldo Cabrera - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Gerrit Cole - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

