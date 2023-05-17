 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #43 GameThread: Evil Empire vs. Forces of Good

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Game three against the Yankees. A win could be nice.

Vlad is out, day-to-day, with a sore knee. An MRI showed no structural damage, so hopefully he won’t be out long.

And Domingo German gets a 10-day suspension for doing his best impression of a Rolling Stones album.

Today’s Vladless lineup:

Today's Lineups

YANKEES BLUE JAYS
Gleyber Torres - 2B George Springer - RF
Aaron Judge - RF Bo Bichette - SS
Anthony Rizzo - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF
DJ LeMahieu - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B
Jake Bauers - LF Brandon Belt - 1B
Harrison Bader - CF Whit Merrifield - LF
Willie Calhoun - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Jose Trevino - C Danny Jansen - DH
Oswaldo Cabrera - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Gerrit Cole - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

