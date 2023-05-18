Game #45 GameThread: Yankees @ Jays

Game four of four. A win gets the Jays a split.

There is some injury news:

Vlad is still listed as day-to-day. Could pinch-hit.

Adam Cimber is back with the team. He’ll be activated in the next couple of days. I’d guess Thomas Hatch’s days are numbered.

Mitch White felt some soreness in his shoulder and will be seeing doctors. It doesn’t look like he’ll return with the Jays for a while.

Today’s lineup. Kiermaier is still out. He was sick yesterday, he might still be sick, or they might be giving him a day with a tough lefty on the mound.

Today's Lineups YANKEES BLUE JAYS Gleyber Torres - 2B George Springer - RF Aaron Judge - DH Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Rizzo - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B DJ LeMahieu - 3B Daulton Varsho - CF Harrison Bader - CF Whit Merrifield - LF Oswaldo Cabrera - RF Danny Jansen - C Anthony Volpe - SS Alejandro Kirk - DH Kyle Higashioka - C Brandon Belt - 1B Aaron Hicks - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Nestor Cortes - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll Tonight’s the Jays will score first in the 1st or 2nd inning

3rd or 4th inning

5th or 6th inning

7th or 8th inning

9th or later vote view results 72% 1st or 2nd inning (16 votes)

18% 3rd or 4th inning (4 votes)

4% 5th or 6th inning (1 vote)

4% 7th or 8th inning (1 vote)

0% 9th or later (0 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will someone be ejected tonight? Yes, a Jay

Yes a Yankee

Yes, someone from both teams

No vote view results 0% Yes, a Jay (0 votes)

18% Yes a Yankee (4 votes)

31% Yes, someone from both teams (7 votes)

50% No (11 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will there be a stolen base tonight? Yes, Jays

Yes Yankees

Yes Both

No vote view results 47% Yes, Jays (11 votes)

0% Yes Yankees (0 votes)

52% Yes Both (12 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.