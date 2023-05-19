 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #46 GameThread: Vlad’s Back

By Tom Dakers
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Sorry about the lack of content today. I’ve been out of the house all day. One of the things I did was hit a bucket of balls for the first time this year, and it went a lot better than I expected.

And I met the newborn baby of friends. She’s just five days old and perfect, and they are thrilled.

The Jays say the Cimber will be activated Monday unless something unforeseen happens. Also, Mitch White’s rehab has slowed down because of shoulder soreness. Zack Pop threw off a mound, working his way toward a rehab assignment.

The big news is that Vlad is back in the lineup, DHing. And Kevin Kiermaier is also back. Beyond that, it is pretty much our regular batting order. It would be nice to score some runs, finally.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - RF
Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Anthony Santander - DH Daulton Varsho - LF
Austin Hays - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Ryan McKenna - RF Brandon Belt - 1B
Jorge Mateo - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B
Adam Frazier - 2B Danny Jansen - C
Joey Ortiz - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Kyle Gibson - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll

Vlad will get on base...

Poll

Will we see Thomas Hatch this series?

Poll

IF the over/under on Kikuchi’s strikeouts is 5.5 I’d take the

