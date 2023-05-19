Game #46 GameThread: Vlad’s Back

Sorry about the lack of content today. I’ve been out of the house all day. One of the things I did was hit a bucket of balls for the first time this year, and it went a lot better than I expected.

And I met the newborn baby of friends. She’s just five days old and perfect, and they are thrilled.

The Jays say the Cimber will be activated Monday unless something unforeseen happens. Also, Mitch White’s rehab has slowed down because of shoulder soreness. Zack Pop threw off a mound, working his way toward a rehab assignment.

The big news is that Vlad is back in the lineup, DHing. And Kevin Kiermaier is also back. Beyond that, it is pretty much our regular batting order. It would be nice to score some runs, finally.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - RF Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Anthony Santander - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Austin Hays - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Ryan McKenna - RF Brandon Belt - 1B Jorge Mateo - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Adam Frazier - 2B Danny Jansen - C Joey Ortiz - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kyle Gibson - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll Vlad will get on base...

1 time

2 times

3 times

4 or more vote view results 10% 0 times (5 votes)

16% 1 time (8 votes)

54% 2 times (26 votes)

12% 3 times (6 votes)

6% 4 or more (3 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will we see Thomas Hatch this series?

No vote view results 47% Yes (22 votes)

52% No (24 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now