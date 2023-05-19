Game #46 GameThread: Vlad’s Back

Sorry about the lack of content today. I’ve been out of the house all day. One of the things I did was hit a bucket of balls for the first time this year, and it went a lot better than I expected.
And I met the newborn baby of friends. She’s just five days old and perfect, and they are thrilled.
The Jays say the Cimber will be activated Monday unless something unforeseen happens. Also, Mitch White’s rehab has slowed down because of shoulder soreness. Zack Pop threw off a mound, working his way toward a rehab assignment.
The big news is that Vlad is back in the lineup, DHing. And Kevin Kiermaier is also back. Beyond that, it is pretty much our regular batting order. It would be nice to score some runs, finally.
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|BLUE JAYS
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|George Springer - RF
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Anthony Santander - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Austin Hays - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Ryan McKenna - RF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Joey Ortiz - 3B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Kyle Gibson - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Poll
Vlad will get on base...
-
10%
0 times
-
16%
1 time
-
54%
2 times
-
12%
3 times
-
6%
4 or more
Poll
Will we see Thomas Hatch this series?
-
47%
Yes
-
52%
No
Poll
IF the over/under on Kikuchi’s strikeouts is 5.5 I’d take the
-
58%
Over
-
42%
Under
