Game #30 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

We are one-fifth of the way through the season.

Tonight’s game has to be better than yesterday’s, right?

Very little for news again today. Adam Cimber has thrown some in the bullpen in Dunedin. Next is to throw to batters.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX George Springer - RF Alex Verdugo - RF Bo Bichette - SS Justin Turner - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rob Refsnyder - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Rafael Devers - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Enrique Hernandez - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Masataka Yoshida - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Christian Arroyo - 2B Danny Jansen - C Connor Wong - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Raimel Tapia - CF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Tanner Houck - RHP

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

