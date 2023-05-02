Jays Lose to Red Sox

Blue Jays 6 Red Sox 7

Two games, two one-run losses. There are going to be days like these.

Not a good start for Yusei Kikuchi. 4.1 innings, 9 hits, 5 earned, 2 strikeouts (no walks) and 2 home runs. He gave up a run in the second, third and fourth innings and then 2 more in the fifth. And yet, because of a six-run fifth for the Jays, he left the game with the lead.

In the fifth, Danny Jansen and Kevin Kiermaier had back-to-back one-out singles. When Kevin stole second, we had two in scoring position, and it looked like we might cut into Boston’s 3-0 lead.

George Springer struck out (he had a tough game, 0 for 5 and overran a popup, turning it into a double). But Bo Bichette walked, and Vladimir Guerrero singled. It was 3-2.

A passed ball tied the game. Then Matt Chapman singled, and Daulton Varsho homered. 6-3 for the good guys.

But the Red Sox got two back in the bottom of the inning. Kikuchi hit a batter and gave up a pair of singles, making it a two-run game. After a fly-out, Zach Pop came in. He got two ground outs, but a single in between made it a one-run game.

In the sixth, Pop gave up a Conner Wong lead-off home run just over the wall in left.

Pop-out, Tim Mayza in. Mayza gave up a single and got a double play. Then we had a popup down the right field line that Springer overran. Originally called an error, it was changed to a hit. I would have called it an error. But Yimi Garcia came in and got us out of the inning.

Yimi pitched a quick seventh (the only one of our relievers to have a good game).

Eric Swanson came in for the eighth and gave up a leadoff home run. It would have only been a home run in Boston and two other parks (via @would_it_dong), but it only matters that it was a home run there. And we were behind.

There was a little hope in the top of the ninth. Kiermaier had a one-out single, but Springer hit into a double play to wipe out that hope.

Other than the six-run inning, our offense did very little. 5 of our 8 hits came in that inning. As much as a six-run inning should be enough to get us a win, it would have been nice to add to it.

Varsho, Guerrero and Kiermaier had two hits each. Chapman and Jansen each had one. Bichette walked twice. Springer, Merrifield and Kirk went a combined 0 for 13.

Jays of the Day: Varsho (.261 WPA), Garcia (.144), Vlad (.131), Kiermaier (.116) and Bo (.101).

The Other Award: Springer (-.352, plus the error hit), Kikuchi (-.266), Swanson (-.219), Pop (-.168), Merrifield (-.096), and Kirk (-.088).

Tomorrow’s game has Alec Manoah (1-1, 4.88) vs Canadian Nick Piverra (1-2, 5.11). A win would be nice.