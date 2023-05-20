Jays with RISP

We’ve been discussing how the Jays hit with RISP, so I figured we should look at the numbers. On the season, the team is hitting .240/.323/.393 with RISP, slightly worse than their season mark full season numbers .256/.328/.405.

Lately, they haven’t been hitting with RISP or really at all. Over the past couple of weeks, they have been hitting .182 with RISP, but then they aren’t hitting in any situation, just .235.

On the season, Jays hitting with RISP:

Bo Bichette: .400/.432/.714 with 3 home runs in 37 PA.

Kevin Kiermaier: .259/.355/.556 with 1 home run in 32 PA.

Vladimir Guerrero: .324/.364/.487, with 1 home run in 44 PA.

Danny Jansen: .265/.306/.529, with 2 home runs in 36 PA.

Matt Chapman: .250/.368/.396 with 1 home run in 57 PA.

Alejandro Kirk: .188/.342/.313 with 1 home run in 41 PA.

Whit Merrifield: .220/.277/.342 with 1 home run in 47 PA.

Brandon Belt: .200/.286/.280 with no home runs in 28 PA.

George Springer: .243/.317/.243 with no home runs in 41 PA.

Daulton Varsho: .167/.277/.315 with 2 home runs in 65 PA.

Cavan Biggio: .150/.227/.300 with 1 home run in 22 PA.

Santiago Espinal: .182/.250/.182 with 0 home runs in 25 PA.