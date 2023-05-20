Game #46 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

Game two of our weekend series with the Orioles. It can’t go much worse than game one.

Alek Manoah gets another chance to right the ship on his season. The Jays have little choice but to send him out there. The only other choice would be to go with a bullpen day every fifth day. Mitch White is out with a sore shoulder (or whatever term they are using for sore shoulder), and no other starter for the Bisons is exactly pushing for a job.

And there is a shuffle in the lineup. Bell moves into the cleanup spot, and Varsho moves back to the 7th spot. A shakeup is a good dida. I remember, years ago, managers would pull the lineup out of a hat when the team had been struggling. I’m not suggesting they do that, but a change isn’t bad.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - RF Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Adam Frazier - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Gunnar Henderson - 3B Danny Jansen - C Ryan O'Hearn - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Terrin Vavra - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF G. Rodriguez - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll Will the Jays be more than one hit with RISP? Yes

No vote view results 66% Yes (20 votes)

33% No (10 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Manoah’s innings is 5, I would take the Over

Under

He’ll get exactly five, this is how Tom insures the house wins. vote view results 37% Over (11 votes)

34% Under (10 votes)

27% He’ll get exactly five, this is how Tom insures the house wins. (8 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now