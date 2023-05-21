Game #47 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

Just back from a 50k bike ride. The smoke is much better here.

Apparently, Santiago’s MRI wasn’t as bad as we thought it would be. They haven’t decided if he will need an IL stint.

Lukes gets a start.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - RF Adley Rutschman - DH Bo Bichette - SS Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Adam Frazier - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Austin Hays - LF Whit Merrifield - 2B Gunnar Henderson - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C James McCann - C Nathan Lukes - LF Joey Ortiz - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Dean Kremer - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Go Jays Go