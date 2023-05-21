 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #47 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Just back from a 50k bike ride. The smoke is much better here.

Apparently, Santiago’s MRI wasn’t as bad as we thought it would be. They haven’t decided if he will need an IL stint.

Lukes gets a start.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - RF
Adley Rutschman - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Brandon Belt - DH
Adam Frazier - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B
Austin Hays - LF Whit Merrifield - 2B
Gunnar Henderson - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C
James McCann - C Nathan Lukes - LF
Joey Ortiz - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Dean Kremer - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Go Jays Go

