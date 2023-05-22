Jays Roster Move: Espinal to IL, Lopez Up

The Jays have decided to put Santiago Espinal on the IL and callup Otto Lopez.

Lopez hasn’t had the best time of it in Buffalo. He’s hitting .213/.273/.260 with the Bisons (so he’ll fit well with our Jays). He’s played SS, 2B, LF and CF with the Bisons.

I can’t imagine that Espinal will be out more than the minimum ten days.

And Hyun-Jin Ryu and Chad Green are going to throw bullpens in Tampa. They aren’t going to to be pitching for the Jays anytime soon, but this is a step towards it.

And Adam Cimber isn’t going to be activated today. I figured it was likely to happen today.

Here is today’s lineup. Let’s hope the runs they have been saving up show up tonight.