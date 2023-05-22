 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Roster Move: Espinal to IL, Lopez Up

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Jays have decided to put Santiago Espinal on the IL and callup Otto Lopez.

Lopez hasn’t had the best time of it in Buffalo. He’s hitting .213/.273/.260 with the Bisons (so he’ll fit well with our Jays). He’s played SS, 2B, LF and CF with the Bisons.

I can’t imagine that Espinal will be out more than the minimum ten days.

And Hyun-Jin Ryu and Chad Green are going to throw bullpens in Tampa. They aren’t going to to be pitching for the Jays anytime soon, but this is a step towards it.

And Adam Cimber isn’t going to be activated today. I figured it was likely to happen today.

Here is today’s lineup. Let’s hope the runs they have been saving up show up tonight.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - RF Yandy Diaz - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Randy Arozarena - LF
Daulton Varsho - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Lowe - DH
Whit Merrifield - 2B Christian Bethancourt - C
Danny Jansen - DH Jose Siri - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Luke Raley - RF
Chris Bassitt - RHP Josh Fleming - LHP

