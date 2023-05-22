 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #48 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
Houston Astros v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Jays start a series with the Rays in the Little Ballpark of Horrors.

This series could hardly be worse than the last one, but the Trop has a way of messing with us.

Belt sits against the lefty. No Lopez tonight. I hope he gets some playing time in his time with the team.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - RF Yandy Diaz - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Randy Arozarena - LF
Daulton Varsho - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Lowe - DH
Whit Merrifield - 2B Christian Bethancourt - C
Danny Jansen - DH Jose Siri - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Luke Raley - RF
Chris Bassitt - RHP Josh Fleming - LHP

