Game #48 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

The Jays start a series with the Rays in the Little Ballpark of Horrors.
This series could hardly be worse than the last one, but the Trop has a way of messing with us.
Belt sits against the lefty. No Lopez tonight. I hope he gets some playing time in his time with the team.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|George Springer - RF
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Wander Franco - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Josh Lowe - DH
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Danny Jansen - DH
|Jose Siri - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Luke Raley - RF
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Josh Fleming - LHP
Poll
Will we have a typical weird Tropicana moment in tonight’s game?
-
80%
Of course, they always happen
-
20%
No, we’ll have no silliness tonight.
Poll
If the over/under on Jays hits with RISP is 2 I’d take the
-
44%
Over
-
38%
Under
-
16%
They will get exactly 2 hits with RISP
Poll
How many scoreless innings will Bassitt add to his streak tonight?
-
12%
1-2
-
43%
3-4
-
18%
5-6
-
25%
7 or more.
