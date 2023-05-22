Game #48 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

The Jays start a series with the Rays in the Little Ballpark of Horrors.

This series could hardly be worse than the last one, but the Trop has a way of messing with us.

Belt sits against the lefty. No Lopez tonight. I hope he gets some playing time in his time with the team.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - RF Yandy Diaz - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Randy Arozarena - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Lowe - DH Whit Merrifield - 2B Christian Bethancourt - C Danny Jansen - DH Jose Siri - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Luke Raley - RF Chris Bassitt - RHP Josh Fleming - LHP

Poll Will we have a typical weird Tropicana moment in tonight’s game? Of course, they always happen

No, we’ll have no silliness tonight. vote view results 80% Of course, they always happen (12 votes)

20% No, we’ll have no silliness tonight. (3 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Jays hits with RISP is 2 I’d take the Over

Under

They will get exactly 2 hits with RISP vote view results 44% Over (8 votes)

38% Under (7 votes)

16% They will get exactly 2 hits with RISP (3 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now