Jays Roster Moves: Hatch, Lopez Optioned. Cimber, Clements Added

Ok, another roster move:

Otto Lopez was optioned back to Buffalo. That was a full 24 hours for the guy.

Ernie Clement has been selected to Jays roster. He wasn’t on the 40-man until today.

Mitch White has been moved to the 60-day IL to make room for Clement.

Thomas Hatch has been optioned to Buffalo.

Adam Cimber has been activated from the IL.

Clement was a minor league free agent signing in March. He’s 27, and has played 103 MLB games over the past two years, mostly with Cleveland, but played 6 with the A’s at the end of last season.

In Buffalo he was hitting .328/.409/.512 with 5 home runs in 35 games. He has played SS, 2B, 3B, LF and 1B for Buffalo. He gets good marks on defense at short. Maybe he can bring the same sort of batting line to Toronto? He’s never hit this well before, but maybe we can ride the wave, He is a right-handed hitter.

I hope we get to see him play.

Ryu and Green threw in the Jays pen this afternoon:

A svelte-looking LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu throwing a bullpen here at The Trop. Fellow starters Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman and members of the relief core watching on. Ryu recovering from Tommy John surgery in June #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/plsiAXTpHb — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 23, 2023

Reliever Chad Green throwing a bullpen here at the Trop under the watchful eye of Pete Walker. Green signed a 2-yr/$8.5 million deal in January. He’s still recovering Tommy John surgery in May. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/fikhOLoGWj — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 23, 2023

Today’s lineup: