Jays Roster Moves: Hatch, Lopez Optioned. Cimber, Clements Added

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Ok, another roster move:

  • Otto Lopez was optioned back to Buffalo. That was a full 24 hours for the guy.
  • Ernie Clement has been selected to Jays roster. He wasn’t on the 40-man until today.
  • Mitch White has been moved to the 60-day IL to make room for Clement.
  • Thomas Hatch has been optioned to Buffalo.
  • Adam Cimber has been activated from the IL.

Clement was a minor league free agent signing in March. He’s 27, and has played 103 MLB games over the past two years, mostly with Cleveland, but played 6 with the A’s at the end of last season.

In Buffalo he was hitting .328/.409/.512 with 5 home runs in 35 games. He has played SS, 2B, 3B, LF and 1B for Buffalo. He gets good marks on defense at short. Maybe he can bring the same sort of batting line to Toronto? He’s never hit this well before, but maybe we can ride the wave, He is a right-handed hitter.

I hope we get to see him play.

Ryu and Green threw in the Jays pen this afternoon:

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - RF Josh Lowe - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Randy Arozarena - LF
Brandon Belt - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Harold Ramirez - DH
Whit Merrifield - 2B Taylor Walls - 3B
Daulton Varsho - LF Luke Raley - 1B
Danny Jansen - C Jose Siri - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Francisco Mejia - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Taj Bradley - RHP

