Game #49 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

Game two against the Rays in the Little Ballpark of Horrors.
The Jays have scored 5 runs in one of their last eight games. It would be nice to do it again.
There were roster moves a plenty this afternoon:
- Lopez and Hatch optioned to Buffalo.
- Cimber activated from the IL
- Ernie Clements ‘selected’ to the major league roster.
- Mitch White moved to the 60-day IL, to make room for Clements.
Pretty rough on Lopez, but Clements has been hitting great in Buffalo, and is good defensively.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|George Springer - RF
|Josh Lowe - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Wander Franco - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Taylor Walls - 3B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Luke Raley - 1B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Jose Siri - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Francisco Mejia - C
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Taj Bradley - RHP
Poll
Will we see Clements in a game this series?
-
60%
Yes
-
40%
No
Poll
Will the Jays score five or more runs today?
-
53%
Yes
-
46%
No
Poll
If I bought a dozen sledge hammers, and brought them to St. Petersburg would you help me take down that crappy ballpark?
-
52%
YES!
-
47%
Why sledge hammers? That place could be destroyed with a Fisher Price tool set.
