Game #49 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

Game two against the Rays in the Little Ballpark of Horrors.

The Jays have scored 5 runs in one of their last eight games. It would be nice to do it again.

There were roster moves a plenty this afternoon:

Lopez and Hatch optioned to Buffalo.

Cimber activated from the IL

Ernie Clements ‘selected’ to the major league roster.

Mitch White moved to the 60-day IL, to make room for Clements.

Pretty rough on Lopez, but Clements has been hitting great in Buffalo, and is good defensively.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - RF Josh Lowe - RF Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - DH Randy Arozarena - LF Brandon Belt - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Harold Ramirez - DH Whit Merrifield - 2B Taylor Walls - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Luke Raley - 1B Danny Jansen - C Jose Siri - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Francisco Mejia - C Jose Berrios - RHP Taj Bradley - RHP

Poll Will we see Clements in a game this series?





Poll Will the Jays score five or more runs today?



