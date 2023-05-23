 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #49 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Game two against the Rays in the Little Ballpark of Horrors.

The Jays have scored 5 runs in one of their last eight games. It would be nice to do it again.

There were roster moves a plenty this afternoon:

  • Lopez and Hatch optioned to Buffalo.
  • Cimber activated from the IL
  • Ernie Clements ‘selected’ to the major league roster.
  • Mitch White moved to the 60-day IL, to make room for Clements.

Pretty rough on Lopez, but Clements has been hitting great in Buffalo, and is good defensively.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - RF Josh Lowe - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Randy Arozarena - LF
Brandon Belt - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Harold Ramirez - DH
Whit Merrifield - 2B Taylor Walls - 3B
Daulton Varsho - LF Luke Raley - 1B
Danny Jansen - C Jose Siri - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Francisco Mejia - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Taj Bradley - RHP

Poll

Will we see Clements in a game this series?

view results
  • 60%
    Yes
    (9 votes)
  • 40%
    No
    (6 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Jays score five or more runs today?

view results
  • 53%
    Yes
    (8 votes)
  • 46%
    No
    (7 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If I bought a dozen sledge hammers, and brought them to St. Petersburg would you help me take down that crappy ballpark?

view results
  • 52%
    YES!
    (9 votes)
  • 47%
    Why sledge hammers? That place could be destroyed with a Fisher Price tool set.
    (8 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

