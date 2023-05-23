Jays Score 20, Beat the Rays

Jays 20 Rays 1

That was a lot more fun than any of the game for the last week or so.

The Jays scored more runs in the fifth inning than they had in any game since May 14th.

We had 27 hits. The team had 15 balls hit over 100 mph (the Rays had 3). There were only 7 extra-base hits and just 3 against ‘real pitchers. We had 2 home runs and 2 doubles against batters pitching.

George Springer had 4 hits and was a double short of the cycle. He had 3 runs and 2 RBI. It was great to see him making good contact. And he had a couple of very nice plays in right.

Bo Bichette had 3 hits, and 2 runs.

Vladimir Guerrero had 3 hits, 1 run, and 6 RBI. And a grand slam off Luke Raley.

Brandon Belt had 2 hits.

Matt Chapman had 2 hits off position players, including a home run. 2 runs, and 3 RBI.

Whit Merrifield: 3 hits, 3 runs.

Daulton Varsho: 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI.

Danny Jansen: 3 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI. There was a home run off Christian Bethancourt.

Kevin Kiermaier: 2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI.

Nathan Lukes, coming in as a defensive sub, got a hit off Raley.

Ernie Clements had a single off a position player.

Cavan Biggio had a hit off a position player.

A lot of players helped out their batting average today. It is good to see. All of today’s starters have their averages over .200 now.

And Jose Berrios had a very good start. 7 innings, 5 hits, 1 earned (an Isaac Paredes home run, after we were up 10-0), 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts.

Some great defense helped him out, but he was throwing strikes. 91 pitches, 60 strikeouts.

Tim Mayza and Adam Cimber each threw an inning of relief.

When we started the game with three straight hits and only scored one run, I worried we would have another bad night. Thankfully I was wrong.

The team was 9 for 14 with RISP.

Jays of the Game: Berrios (.189 WPA), Springer (.205) and Jansen (.108).

No one gets the other award.

Tomorrow we will see if we can put together two good games in a row.