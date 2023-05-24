Game #50 Game Thread: Jays @ Rays

Game three of the four-game series.
Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. He’s not been as good in May as he was in April. Hopefully, that turns around now.
Shane McClanahan, on the other hand, has been very good. He has a 2.05 ERA this season. I’m hoping that we bump that ERA up some.
Ernie Clement gets the start at second. I’m glad to see him getting some playing time. And Nathan Lukes also gets a start.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|George Springer - DH
|Manuel Margot - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Wander Franco - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Taylor Walls - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Luke Raley - 1B
|Ernie Clement - 2B
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Nathan Lukes - RF
|Jose Siri - CF
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Shane McClanahan - LHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’ll take the
-
58%
Over
-
41%
Under
Poll
If the over/under on Jays runs tonight is 4 I’d take the
-
51%
Over
-
48%
Under
Poll
Will there be a weird Tropicana moment tonight?
-
50%
Oh of course,
-
36%
Yes, but not as weird as the Jays scoring 20 yesterday
-
13%
No, we are going to have a normal MLB game.
