Game #50 Game Thread: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Game three of the four-game series.

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. He’s not been as good in May as he was in April. Hopefully, that turns around now.

Shane McClanahan, on the other hand, has been very good. He has a 2.05 ERA this season. I’m hoping that we bump that ERA up some.

Ernie Clement gets the start at second. I’m glad to see him getting some playing time. And Nathan Lukes also gets a start.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
George Springer - DH Manuel Margot - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Harold Ramirez - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Randy Arozarena - LF
Whit Merrifield - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Taylor Walls - 2B
Daulton Varsho - CF Luke Raley - 1B
Ernie Clement - 2B Christian Bethancourt - C
Nathan Lukes - RF Jose Siri - CF
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Shane McClanahan - LHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’ll take the

view results
  • 58%
    Over
    (23 votes)
  • 41%
    Under
    (16 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Jays runs tonight is 4 I’d take the

view results
  • 51%
    Over
    (19 votes)
  • 48%
    Under
    (18 votes)
37 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will there be a weird Tropicana moment tonight?

view results
  • 50%
    Oh of course,
    (19 votes)
  • 36%
    Yes, but not as weird as the Jays scoring 20 yesterday
    (14 votes)
  • 13%
    No, we are going to have a normal MLB game.
    (5 votes)
38 votes total Vote Now

