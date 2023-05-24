Game #50 Game Thread: Jays @ Rays

Game three of the four-game series.

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start. He’s not been as good in May as he was in April. Hopefully, that turns around now.

Shane McClanahan, on the other hand, has been very good. He has a 2.05 ERA this season. I’m hoping that we bump that ERA up some.

Ernie Clement gets the start at second. I’m glad to see him getting some playing time. And Nathan Lukes also gets a start.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - DH Manuel Margot - RF Bo Bichette - SS Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Harold Ramirez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Randy Arozarena - LF Whit Merrifield - LF Isaac Paredes - 3B Danny Jansen - C Taylor Walls - 2B Daulton Varsho - CF Luke Raley - 1B Ernie Clement - 2B Christian Bethancourt - C Nathan Lukes - RF Jose Siri - CF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Shane McClanahan - LHP

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5 I’ll take the Over

Poll If the over/under on Jays runs tonight is 4 I’d take the Over

