Thursday Bantering: Bits of Jays Stuff

We have a day game tonight. I wasn’t looking ahead and missed this. The good part is I had a workout with a friend yesterday, and I’m extremely sore this morning, so sitting and watching the game is about the best I can.

As I type this, the Jays haven’t announced if Danny Jansen will have to go on the IL. He is having an MRI, and the team may decide by game time. Tyler Heineman is in Tampa and on the ‘taxi squad’ in case Jansen needs a trip to the IL. Today Daulton Varsho may be the backup catcher, should there be a need.

Nathan Lukes (plus all the other lefty batters) is in the lineup. Lukes has 3 hits in 10 at-bats.

George Springer gets a day off.

So far this year Zach Eflin has reverse splits (lefties have a .625 OPS, righties .746), but that’s a small sample. Career left-handers crush him (.834), with right-handers having trouble (.708).

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS Bo Bichette - SS Josh Lowe - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Randy Arozarena - LF Brandon Belt - DH Brandon Lowe - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Harold Ramirez - DH Nathan Lukes - RF Taylor Walls - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Luke Raley - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Manuel Margot - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Francisco Mejia - C Alek Manoah - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP

This is so nice: