Game #51 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

So we have an early game on a getaway day. I wasn’t paying attention and could have missed it. Thankfully I’m so stiff from a workout yesterday that I don’t want to get off the couch anyway.
Today’s lineup. Springer gets a day off. Lukes plays.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RAYS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Josh Lowe - RF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Wander Franco - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Nathan Lukes - RF
|Taylor Walls - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Luke Raley - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Manuel Margot - CF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Francisco Mejia - C
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Zach Eflin - RHP
