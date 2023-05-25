Game #51 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

So we have an early game on a getaway day. I wasn’t paying attention and could have missed it. Thankfully I’m so stiff from a workout yesterday that I don’t want to get off the couch anyway.

Today’s lineup. Springer gets a day off. Lukes plays.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS Bo Bichette - SS Josh Lowe - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Wander Franco - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Randy Arozarena - LF Brandon Belt - DH Brandon Lowe - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Harold Ramirez - DH Nathan Lukes - RF Taylor Walls - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Luke Raley - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Manuel Margot - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Francisco Mejia - C Alek Manoah - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP