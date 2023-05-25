 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #51 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

So we have an early game on a getaway day. I wasn’t paying attention and could have missed it. Thankfully I’m so stiff from a workout yesterday that I don’t want to get off the couch anyway.

Today’s lineup. Springer gets a day off. Lukes plays.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
Bo Bichette - SS Josh Lowe - RF
Daulton Varsho - LF Wander Franco - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Randy Arozarena - LF
Brandon Belt - DH Brandon Lowe - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Harold Ramirez - DH
Nathan Lukes - RF Taylor Walls - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Luke Raley - 1B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Manuel Margot - CF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Francisco Mejia - C
Alek Manoah - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP

Poll

Is it too early in the day to come up with polls for a GameThread?

