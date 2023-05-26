Jays Roster Move: Jansen to IL, Tyler Heineman Up

We were hoping this wasn’t going to happen but Danny Jansen is going on the 10-day IL with the groin injury.

Tyler Heineman gets the callup.

Heineman got into 10 games with the Jays last year, hitting .267/.267/.400. Then he was placed on waivers and the Pirates grabbed him. At the end of April the Jays traded for Vinny Capra for him (he played 3 games for the Pirates at the start of the season.

In 85 MLB games, spread over four seasons, Tyler hit .210/.276/.269 with 1 home run.

With Buffalo he had a .260/.393/.400 line with 1 home runs, 11 walks and 12 strikeouts.

He’s a switch hitter. He has a good reputation on defense and has thrown out 32% of base stealers in the Majors.

No word on how long the expect Jansen to be out.