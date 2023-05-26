Game #52 GameThread: Jays @ Twins

We have game one of three with the Twins in the lovely city of Minnesota.

You’ve heard that Danny Jansen is on the IL, and Tyler Heineman is now with the team. Varsho could also catch, but they would likely only use him in an emergency.

We wondered why Pete Walker didn’t visit the mound late in yesterday’s game. He and Don Mattingly have the flu, or whatever it is, that is making the rounds of the Jays clubhouse. They are to be in the dugout tonight.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS George Springer - RF Donovan Solano - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Carlos Correa - SS Vladimir Guerrero - DH Byron Buxton - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Alex Kirilloff - LF Brandon Belt - 1B Kyle Farmer - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Edouard Julien - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF Kyle Garlick - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Christian Vazquez - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Michael Taylor - CF Kevin Gausman - RHP Louie Varland - RHP

