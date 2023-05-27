Around The Nest 2023 - Episode 3: May Flowers on the Blue Jays Farm

Around The Nest returns with all three of our broadcasters on the road this week: Pat Malacaro of the Buffalo Bisons is in Allentown, PA, host Tyler Zickel of the Vancouver Canadians is in Spokane, WA, and Gareth Kwok of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats is making his Nest debut in Portland, ME. Like always, this week they flocked together to give Blue Jays fans some beyond the boxscore insights and anecdotes from the minor leagues.

Pat speaks about the return of Bowden Francis, Yosver Zulueta emerging as a bulk guy, Rafael Lantigua and Davis Schneider’s grit, Paul Fry, and the automatic balls-and-strikes system in triple-A. Gareth earns his wings by providing coverage of Chad Dallas’ flaming start at double-A, Adam Kloffenstein finding his command and great breaking balls, Hagen Danner and Luis Quinones in the bullpen, and the smiling Steward Berroa’s steals. Tyler gushes about Alan Roden’s 21-game (now 22) on-base streak, Josh Kasevich hot streak since hitting the road, Rainer Nunez raking, and T.J. Brock providing high heat from the Vancouver ‘pen.