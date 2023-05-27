Game #53 GameThread: Jays @ Twins

Game two against the Twins today.

Chris Bassitt gets the start. He was having a great May until his last start, and even that wasn’t his fault. He went 6.1 innings, with 7 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, with 4 unearned runs. He didn’t get much help from his defense, but then he followed up his teammate’s errors by giving up home runs.

Pablo Lopez has a 3.75 ERA this month, with 29 home runs in 24 innings.

Tyler Heineman gets a start today (day game after night game for Kirk).

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS George Springer - RF Joey Gallo - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Edouard Julien - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Byron Buxton - DH Brandon Belt - DH Alex Kirilloff - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Willi Castro - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Matt Wallner - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Ryan Jeffers - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kyle Farmer - SS Tyler Heineman - C Michael Taylor - CF Chris Bassitt - RHP Pablo Lopez - RHP

Poll Will we get through today without a major base running mistake? Yes

Are you kidding? vote view results 26% Yes (9 votes)

73% Are you kidding? (25 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Bassitt’s innings is 6 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 56% Over (18 votes)

43% Under (14 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now