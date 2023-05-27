Game #53 GameThread: Jays @ Twins

Game two against the Twins today.
Chris Bassitt gets the start. He was having a great May until his last start, and even that wasn’t his fault. He went 6.1 innings, with 7 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, with 4 unearned runs. He didn’t get much help from his defense, but then he followed up his teammate’s errors by giving up home runs.
Pablo Lopez has a 3.75 ERA this month, with 29 home runs in 24 innings.
Tyler Heineman gets a start today (day game after night game for Kirk).
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TWINS
|George Springer - RF
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Edouard Julien - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Tyler Heineman - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
Poll
Will we get through today without a major base running mistake?
-
26%
Yes
-
73%
Are you kidding?
Poll
If the over/under on Bassitt’s innings is 6 I’d take the
-
56%
Over
-
43%
Under
Poll
Will the Jays hit a home run today?
-
60%
Yes, an infielder
-
33%
Yes, an outfielder
-
0%
Yes, DH/C
-
6%
Nope
