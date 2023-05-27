 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #53 GameThread: Jays @ Twins

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Game two against the Twins today.

Chris Bassitt gets the start. He was having a great May until his last start, and even that wasn’t his fault. He went 6.1 innings, with 7 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, with 4 unearned runs. He didn’t get much help from his defense, but then he followed up his teammate’s errors by giving up home runs.

Pablo Lopez has a 3.75 ERA this month, with 29 home runs in 24 innings.

Tyler Heineman gets a start today (day game after night game for Kirk).

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS TWINS
George Springer - RF Joey Gallo - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Edouard Julien - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Byron Buxton - DH
Brandon Belt - DH Alex Kirilloff - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Willi Castro - 3B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Matt Wallner - RF
Daulton Varsho - LF Ryan Jeffers - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Kyle Farmer - SS
Tyler Heineman - C Michael Taylor - CF
Chris Bassitt - RHP Pablo Lopez - RHP

Poll

Will we get through today without a major base running mistake?

view results
  • 26%
    Yes
    (9 votes)
  • 73%
    Are you kidding?
    (25 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Bassitt’s innings is 6 I’d take the

view results
  • 56%
    Over
    (18 votes)
  • 43%
    Under
    (14 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Jays hit a home run today?

view results
  • 60%
    Yes, an infielder
    (20 votes)
  • 33%
    Yes, an outfielder
    (11 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, DH/C
    (0 votes)
  • 6%
    Nope
    (2 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...