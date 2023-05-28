Game #54 GameThread: Jays @ Twins

Well, another day, another game, another chance to see the Jays do something strange/terrible.

Maybe let’s try winning.

Vlad is getting beat up on Twitter, which is Twitter’s thing. “He should be traded”. Good Lord, that’s incredibly dumb.

His statcast numbers from Baseball Savant are pretty terrific (except for defense, I don’t believe in advanced stats on first basemen, but I’m not as impressed with Vlad’s defense as others are).

It would be nice if we could lay a beating on Bailey Ober, but he’s been very good this season, 2.55 ERA in 6 starts, and just 25 hits in 35 innings, with 10 walks and 30 strikeouts.

Jose Berrios is on a nice little run. In his last four starts he has a 2.81 ERA, and we’ve won 3 of the 4 starts.

Kevin Kiermaier is ‘day-to-day’ with the back issue.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS George Springer - RF Joey Gallo - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Edouard Julien - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Brandon Belt - DH Byron Buxton - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Alex Kirilloff - LF Whit Merrifield - LF Willi Castro - CF Daulton Varsho - CF Matt Wallner - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Kyle Farmer - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B Christian Vazquez - C Jose Berrios - RHP Bailey Ober - RHP

Go Jays Go