Wednesday Bantering: Chapman AL Player of the Month

Not all that much news again today. It has been the most boring season for Blue Jays news. We aren’t making roster moves on a daily bases like normal.

Matt Chapman is the AL Player of the Month for April. He hit .384/.465/.687 with 5 home runs, 15 doubles, 21 RBI, and 15 walks.

It has been fun watching him. Hopefully, the rest of the season will continue in much the same way.

Other winners:

Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

AL – Matt Chapman, TOR

NL – Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

Pitchers of the Month

AL – Gerrit Cole, NYY

NL – Clayton Kershaw, LAD

Rookies of the Month

AL – Josh Jung, TEX

NL – James Outman, LAD

Relievers of the Month

AL – Bautista, BAL NL -Hader — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) May 3, 2023

Rob Longley, in the Sun, tells us that “Red Sox Verdugo attempts to walk back shots at Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah prior to Beantown showdown,” though nothing in what Verdugo says in the article sounds like ‘walking back’.

“I regret saying what I did, at least to the media, because it’s something I think I should have just, man to man, said to him. I feel like at some point now, I would like to have a conversation with him. Kind of clear out some air, just be professional about it. “Obviously, he’s one of those guys who’s a good pitcher and carries a chip on his shoulder.”

As always, guys on our side celebrating is good. Guys on their side celebrating is bad. There is always someone who wants to police the other teams.

.Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. It seems Vlad has taken over from Biggio as the one that gets ripped off the most. The 87% Called Strike Accuracy isn’t exactly wonderful.

The Rays have traded for Chase Anderson from the Reds. He hasn’t pitched in the majors yet this season. Pitching in Triple-A he was a 4.30 ERA in 5 starts, with 13 walks and 19 strikeouts in 23 innings.

Of course, with the Rays, he’ll become Roy Halladay.