 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #31 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Getting a late start on the GameThread. I joined a hiking club and had my first hike today. It was a wee bit on the warm side. My first time out in the sun each spring is hard on me. I have skin that was designed over centuries, for an island that never saw the sun.

This is cute:

Tonight Chapman gets the half day off as DH. Espinal plays third. Kirk is behind the plate.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
George Springer - RF Alex Verdugo - RF
Bo Bichette - SS Masataka Yoshida - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Justin Turner - DH
Matt Chapman - DH Rafael Devers - 3B
Daulton Varsho - LF Jarren Duran - CF
Alejandro Kirk - C Triston Casas - 1B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Enmanuel Valdez - 2B
Santiago Espinal - 3B Enrique Hernandez - SS
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Connor Wong - C
Alek Manoah - RHP Nick Pivetta - RHP

Poll

Will Manoah hit a batter today?

view results
  • 47%
    Yes
    (17 votes)
  • 33%
    Yes and that batter will be Verdugo, and the benches will clear.
    (12 votes)
  • 19%
    No
    (7 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Manoah will pitch into the

view results
  • 33%
    Fifth
    (11 votes)
  • 33%
    Sixth
    (11 votes)
  • 30%
    Seventh
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    Eighth
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Ninth
    (0 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the Jays lose by one run again tonight will Tom

view results
  • 10%
    Drink
    (3 votes)
  • 3%
    Break things
    (1 vote)
  • 60%
    Drink and Break things
    (17 votes)
  • 25%
    Be terribly rational and accept it with grace. (stop laughing)
    (7 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...