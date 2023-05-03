Game #31 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

Getting a late start on the GameThread. I joined a hiking club and had my first hike today. It was a wee bit on the warm side. My first time out in the sun each spring is hard on me. I have skin that was designed over centuries, for an island that never saw the sun.

This is cute:

When Matt Chapman has come close to winning the AL Player of the Month in the past, George Springer would often joke, "you think you had a good month, but someone's always doing better."



This morning Chapman received this text from Springer:

"Someone finally didn't do better!" — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 3, 2023

Tonight Chapman gets the half day off as DH. Espinal plays third. Kirk is behind the plate.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX George Springer - RF Alex Verdugo - RF Bo Bichette - SS Masataka Yoshida - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Justin Turner - DH Matt Chapman - DH Rafael Devers - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Jarren Duran - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Triston Casas - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Santiago Espinal - 3B Enrique Hernandez - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Connor Wong - C Alek Manoah - RHP Nick Pivetta - RHP

Poll Will Manoah hit a batter today? Yes

Yes and that batter will be Verdugo, and the benches will clear.

No vote view results 47% Yes (17 votes)

33% Yes and that batter will be Verdugo, and the benches will clear. (12 votes)

19% No (7 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Manoah will pitch into the Fifth

Sixth

Seventh

Eighth

Ninth vote view results 33% Fifth (11 votes)

33% Sixth (11 votes)

30% Seventh (10 votes)

3% Eighth (1 vote)

0% Ninth (0 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the Jays lose by one run again tonight will Tom Drink

Break things

Drink and Break things

Be terribly rational and accept it with grace. (stop laughing) vote view results 10% Drink (3 votes)

3% Break things (1 vote)

60% Drink and Break things (17 votes)

25% Be terribly rational and accept it with grace. (stop laughing) (7 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.