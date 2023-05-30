GameThread Game #55: Brewers at Blue Jays

It appears as if I remember how to do GameThreads.

The Blue Jays are welcoming a seldom played team and old friend Rowdy Tellez to Toronto.

Hugs for an old friend pic.twitter.com/qYFpG7ptOa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

His homecoming has been buried in today’s the Anthony Bass “apology” “press conference..”

Here is today’s lineup behind Kikuchi:

Today's Lineups BREWERS BLUE JAYS Darin Ruf - DH George Springer - RF Owen Miller - 2B Bo Bichette - SS William Contreras - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Christian Yelich - LF Brandon Belt - DH Brian Anderson - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Mike Brosseau - 1B Whit Merrifield - LF Joey Wiemer - CF Daulton Varsho - CF Tyrone Taylor - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Andruw Monasterio - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Adrian Houser - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll How many games will the Jays win in this series? 0

1

2

All 3! vote view results 4% 0 (1 vote)

4% 1 (1 vote)

47% 2 (11 votes)

43% All 3! (10 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will have the best start in this series? Kikuchi

Manoah

Gausman vote view results 8% Kikuchi (2 votes)

12% Manoah (3 votes)

79% Gausman (19 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Rowdy hit a homer in this series? You bet

Nah

Nah, but he’ll have an extra base hit vote view results 90% You bet (20 votes)

9% Nah (2 votes)

0% Nah, but he’ll have an extra base hit (0 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

