GameThread Game #56: Brewers at Blue Jays

It was a holiday on Monday for us, so I’m having a hard time keeping track of what day it is.

Here is today’s (Wednesday?) lineup looking to score a bunch of runs for Alek Manoah. Kevin Kiermaier is back.

Today's Lineups BREWERS BLUE JAYS Christian Yelich - LF George Springer - DH Owen Miller - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Rowdy Tellez - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B William Contreras - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Brian Anderson - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Abraham Toro - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Brice Turang - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Victor Caratini - C Cavan Biggio - RF Joey Wiemer - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Julio Teheran - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

Poll Is Vladdy’s swing officially fixed? Yep!

No, 0-fer today vote view results 66% Yep! (14 votes)

33% No, 0-fer today (7 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Today we will have: 2022 Manoah

2023 Manoah vote view results 27% 2022 Manoah (6 votes)

72% 2023 Manoah (16 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many runs will the Jays score today? 0-2

3-4

5-6

7+ vote view results 0% 0-2 (0 votes)

31% 3-4 (6 votes)

52% 5-6 (10 votes)

15% 7+ (3 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

