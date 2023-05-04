Game #32 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

If you are reading this, it means I didn’t return to the computer before the game. This is a space holder if the busy day ahead doesn’t allow a few moments to fix this.

Tonight’s game starts an hour earlier than normal, a 6:00 Eastern start instead of the usual 7:00.

Kevin Gausman hopes the team will get him some runs today. He’s 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA.

Brayan Bello has a 6.57 ERA in 3 starts, with 18 hits, 5 walks and 14 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX George Springer - RF Raimel Tapia - RF Bo Bichette - SS Masataka Yoshida - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Justin Turner - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Rafael Devers - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jarren Duran - CF Brandon Belt - DH Triston Casas - 1B Danny Jansen - C Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Cavan Biggio - 2B Enrique Hernandez - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Reese McGuire - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Brayan Bello - RHP

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

