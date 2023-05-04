Game #32 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

If you are reading this, it means I didn’t return to the computer before the game. This is a space holder if the busy day ahead doesn’t allow a few moments to fix this.
Tonight’s game starts an hour earlier than normal, a 6:00 Eastern start instead of the usual 7:00.
Kevin Gausman hopes the team will get him some runs today. He’s 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA.
Brayan Bello has a 6.57 ERA in 3 starts, with 18 hits, 5 walks and 14 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RED SOX
|George Springer - RF
|Raimel Tapia - RF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Justin Turner - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Jarren Duran - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Enmanuel Valdez - 2B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Enrique Hernandez - SS
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Reese McGuire - C
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Brayan Bello - RHP
Poll
Will the Jays finally win?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
Raimel Tapia leading off? That’s so nuts he’ll end up getting on base ___ times?
-
0%
0
-
0%
1
-
0%
2
-
0%
3
-
0%
4 or more
Poll
Which of our lefty batters will have the best day with the bat?
-
0%
Varsho
-
0%
Belt
-
0%
Biggio
-
0%
Kiemaier
Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.
Loading comments...