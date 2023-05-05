Friday Bantering: Jays Stuff

I wonder how the Jays are doing after having the last four days off. It is funny that they would have four off days in a row in early May but I don’t question the schedule makers.

We are staring back with three games in Pittsburgh.

Tonight Chris Bassitt (3-2, 5.18 ERA) starts against Rich Hill (3-2, 4.18). It is a 6:30 Eastern start.

Saturday is Jose Berrio (2-3, 5.29 ERA) vs. Johan Oviedo (2-2, 4.78). Another 6:30 start.

Sunday Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 4.02) vs Roansy Contreras (3-2, 4.09)

It sounds like Zach Pop is likely going on the IL. Ben Nicholson-Smith tells us that Jay Jackson is coming to Pittsburgh to join the team.

Jackson isn’t having the greatest time in Buffalo. He has a 5.91 ERA in 9 games. In 10.2 innings, he’s allowed 14 hits, 3 home runs, 2 walks and 15 strikeouts. But he was terrific in spring training. He had a 0 ERA in 9.1 innings. He allowed 7 hits, 2 walks with 13 strikeouts.

Reliever Jay Jackson, who was one of the final cuts in spring training, is on his way to join #BlueJays in Pittsburgh per source



Zach Pop needed assistance leaving field yesterday so wouldn't be surprising if he's headed to IL

Speaking of injured pitchers, Ricky Tiedemann came out of yesterday's game with biceps soreness. They are going to MRI tomorrow to ensure no structural damage. Hopefully, it is just soreness. I doubt we were going to see Tiedemann this year, but getting a full season in would go a long way towards him making the roster next year.

