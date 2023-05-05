Game #33 GameThread: Jays @ Pirates

Tonight’s the first of three with the Pirates.

Since the Jays haven’t played the last four days, it will be nice to see them on the field again.

Zach Pop has officially been put on the IL, and Jay Jackson will be in the bullpen tonight.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS PIRATES George Springer - RF Ji Hwan Bae - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Bryan Reynolds - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Andrew McCutchen - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Carlos Santana - 1B Alejandro Kirk - DH Jack Suwinski - CF Whit Merrifield - LF Miguel Andujar - RF Daulton Varsho - CF Rodolfo Castro - 3B Danny Jansen - C Tucupita Marcano - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Austin Hedges - C Chris Bassitt - RHP Rich Hill - LHP

