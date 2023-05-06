Game #34 GameThread: Jays at Pirates

We have game two of three with the NL Central leading Pirates. That is a sentence I didn't think I'd be saying this year, or any year soon.

Today's lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS PIRATES George Springer - RF Tucupita Marcano - SS Bo Bichette - SS Bryan Reynolds - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Connor Joe - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Carlos Santana - DH Whit Merrifield - 2B Jack Suwinski - CF Brandon Belt - DH Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Miguel Andujar - RF Cavan Biggio - 1B Rodolfo Castro - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Austin Hedges - C Jose Berrios - RHP Johan Oviedo - RHP

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

