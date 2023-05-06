Jays Thump Pirates

Blue Jays 8 Pirates 2

This one was a blowout early.

The Jays scored four in the first inning:

George Springer started the game off with a single. Bo Bichette walked (walk number 9 of the season. He may be headed for a career-high). Daulton Varsho singled in the first run of the game. After a couple of outs, Brandon Belt doubled in two. And Alejandro Kirk doubled in Belt.

And we got three in the third:

With two outs, Belt walked, Kirk singled. Biggio drove in Belt, on another single. And Kevin Kiermaier singled in two more.

And one more in the seventh:

Belt led off with a walk. Kirk was hit by pitch. Biggio singled to load the bases. And our run scored on a double play ball by Kiermaier.

Belt had a good day at the plate, going 2 for 3, both doubles, with a walk, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. He looked much better at the plate today. I hope it continues.

Biggio also had 2 hits and made a couple of very nice plays at first base (as well as not being able to hold on to a throw to get a double play.

Also having two hits were Varsho, Chapman, Kirk, and Kiermaier. Springer was 1 for 4 with 2 walks.

The only 0 for was Whit Merrifield, with an 0 for 5.

14 hits, 8 runs, and not a home run in sight. This is a different Blue Jays team.

Jose Berrios was terrific. He didn’t allow his first baserunner until one out in the fifth, followed by the first hit off him. Jose gave up a run in the sixth and a second run in the seventh on a leadoff home run. In total, 6.1, 5 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk and 7 strikeouts. I’d take that anytime.

Anthony Bass got the last two outs of the seventh, coming in with a runner on first, with two strikeouts.

Tim Mayza struck out the side in the eighth.

And we had our first look at Jay Jackson, giving up just a walk in the ninth.

It wasn’t all good news. Vladimir Guerrero was a late scratch with ‘left wrist discomfort’. Hopefully, he’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow.

And Brandon Belt was tossed from the game after one of several bad strike calls. This one is a low third strike. Belt didn’t do much, he walked away after the call, but he must have been talking on the way out. It used to be that umpires would let you vent if you didn’t ‘show them up’. Talking while walking away should be allowed. My line is that the game should be personal for the players but not for the umpires. No one watching at the park or on TV would have known that Belt was complaining. By tossing Belt, the umpire showed everyone that Belt was unhappy with his work.

But the umpire was having a bad night and was likely hearing it from both dugouts.

Jays of the Day: Belt (.170 WPA) and Berrios (.104).

No one gets the Other Award. Merrifield had the low mark at -.074, but he also made a couple of nice plays in the field.

Tomorrow the Jays go for the sweep. Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 4.02) goes against Roansy Contreras (3-2, 4.09). It is a 1:30 Eastern start.