Around The Nest 2023 - Episode 2: It’s Pronounced “Barry-Era”

Around The Nest is a podcast where we bring together the broadcasters of the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league system to give fans first-hand insights and anecdotes from the farm.

This year, we’ve joined up with Greg Wisniewski and Joshua Howsam’s brilliant “Artificial Turf Wars” Blue Jays prospect and we can be found every two weeks (or so) sprinkled between their weekly shows. Search “Artificial Turf Wars” wherever you get your podcasts.

On episode two, the broadcasters for the Buffalo Bisons, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Vancouver Canadians, and Dunedin Blue Jays’ comms guy gather to provide their insights on how Blue Jays prospects have played in the past week. Pat Malacaro (Bisons) speaks about his team’s big 21-9 win, Nick Fraze’s debut, and Hayden Juenger’s struggles to start 2023. Steve Goldberg (Fisher Cats) gives us an update on Ricky Tiedemann’s injury the return of Hagen Danner from injury, newcomer Troy Watson, and infielders Leo Jimenez and Miguel Hiraldo. Host Tyler Zickel (Canadians) thanks Andrew Thriffiley (D-Jays) for some former D-Jays, like Devonte Brown, Rainer Nunez, Gabby Martinez, and Trenton Wallace, who have been performing well for the C’s. Andrew tells us about Manuel Beltre’s new protective mask, Tucker Toman, Adrian Pinto, and Harry Rutkowski. He also gives us a couple of language lessons: the term “Boot Boy” and the proper pronunciation of “Brandon Barriera”.