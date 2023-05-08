Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Batters

Over the past two weeks, the Jays are 8-5. I think we all remember the 5 losses. Our batters hit .271/.350/.445, averaging 5.6 runs per game.

Hot

Matt Chapman: Started 13 games. Hit .319/.429/.468 with 7 doubles, no home runs, 8 walks and 14 strikeouts.

He DHed once. He has a 2.1 bWAR, leading the league. That’s a nice way to start a contract year. FanGraphs has him at an 11.9 UZR/150.

Bo Bichette: Started all 13 games. Hit .327/.383/.546 with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 5 walks, 11 strikeouts and 1 steal.

He DHed in 1 game. I’d be ok with them sitting him on occasion. On the defensive side, he made 3 errors in the first 9 games but hasn’t made one since. They seem to come in bunches with him, but he’s been very good with the glove this season. On the offensive side, he’s leading the league in hits. And he’s up to a 1.7 bWAR already, which would put him tied for fourth in the league.

Vladimir Guerrero: Started 11 of the 13 games. He hit .277/.320/.511 with 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts and 1 steal.

Played first base 9 times, DH 2 times and, of course, missed the last two games with a sore wrist. For him, this isn’t hot, but his last 5 games were great, 8 hits in 22 at-bats.

Daulton Varsho: Started all 13 games. Hit .260/.321/.500 with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 4 walks, 9 strikeouts and 2 steals.

He had 3 starts in CF, the rest in left. He had a slow start, but life is good now. He’s looked very good in the outfield. I would be very happy if he hit like this all season.

Kevin Kiermaier: Played in 11 games, starting 10. Hit .265/.375/.471 with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 1 steal, 5 walks and 6 strikeouts.

His defense has been terrific. He’s playing a lot more than we expected. And hitting much better than we expected.

Brandon Belt: Started 8 games. Hit .320/.433/.441 with 3 doubles, 5 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Played first base 3 times. Missed a home run by a couple of inches. When you start the season slowly, it takes a while for people to notice when you start hitting. Of course, a couple of good weeks doesn’t mean all is good. Let’s give it a month.

Alejandro Kirk: Played 10 games, starting 8. Hit .276/.432/.414 with 1 double, 1 home run, 7 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Started 3 games as DH and 5 as a catcher. A little more power would be ok, but anyone getting on base 43% of the time is good in my books. He’s thrown out 19% of base stealers.

Cold

George Springer: Played in 12 games, starting 11. Hit .234/.294/.298 with 1 home run, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts and 2 steals.

Sooner or later, he’s going to start hitting, right? His hard contact rate is almost the same as last year’s (32.1% last year, 30.7 this year). His line drive is about the same. And he’s actually striking out a little less (16.0% from 17.2). It would be nice if he could miss some gloves.

Cavan Biggio: Played 6 games, starting 5. Hit ..200/.200/.400 with 1 double, 1 home run, 0 walks and 10 strikeouts.

0 walks and 10 strikeouts?? Started 2 games in right field, 2 games at second base and 1 at first base.

Inbetween

Danny Jansen: Started 9 games. Hit .206/.290/.441 with 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 walks and 11 strikeouts.

He was catcher in 8 games and DHed once. The last couple of weeks have been better for him with the bat. He is hitting .176 on the second. Hopefully, by the next one, he’ll be hitting over .200. Last year, he had the best offensive season of his career. He talked a lot about pulling the ball and saying that’s how he hits best. I generally think announcing these things is a mistake. I guess teams will figure it out, but why do their scouting for them? His strikeout rate is way up, 25.3%, from 17.7 last year, but it is still early. He’s thrown out 15% of base stealers, below the league average of 21%.

Whit Merrifield: Played 12 games, starting 11. Hit .267/.327/.422 with 4 doubles, 1 home run, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts and 5 steals.

He started 8 games at second base and 3 in left field. He’s had a nice first month of the season. The 7 steals lead the team. When we have three guys sharing second base, Merrifield is the only one hitting.

Santiago Espinal: Started 5 games. Hit .263/.364/.316 with 1 double, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts, 1 steal.

Hitting better but not playing much.

Also Played

Nathan Lukes: Played in 4 games. He had 2 at-bats, and struck out both times. Apparently, he is still on the team. I wonder if John knows?