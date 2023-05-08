A Look At Some Former Jays

We have an off-day so this is a good chance to take another look at how some former Blue Jays are doing with their new teams.
- Lourdes Gurriel: Went to the Diamondbacks in the Daulton Varsho trade. He was off to a slow start but has turned things around. He’s hitting .310/.363/.522 with 5 home runs,
- Gabriel Moreno: Also left in the Varsho trade. Moreno has been the Diamondbacks’ number-one catcher with Carson Kelly’s injury. He was off to a slow start too, but has been better lately. He’s hitting .294/.303/.374 with 1 home run, 2 walks and 20 strikeouts.
- Teoscar Hernandez: Trade to the Mariners for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. He’s off to a slow start, hitting .226/.268/.421 with 7 home runs, 4 walks and a league-leading 47 strikeouts. The last week or so he’s been hitting better. Outs Above Average has him at a +1.
- Ross Stripling: Signed with the Giants. He’s been bouncing back and forth between the rotation and the pen. He has an 0-2 record with a 6.66 ERA in 7 games, 4 starts. In 25.2 innings, he’s allowed 32 hits, 7 walks and 22 strikeouts. His last 3 appearances have been starts, he’s gone 13.1 innings and has allowed 9 earned.
- Raimel Tapia: Now with the Red Sox. He’s been playing fairly regularly. In 23 games, he has a .239/.327/.348 line with 1 home run 6 walks, 11 strikeouts and 4 steals.
- Jackie Bradley Jr: Now a Royal. He’s played in 25 games, hitting .164/.246/.218 with 5 walks and 11 strikeouts. No steals.
- Bradley Zimmer: Playing in the minors with the Dodgers. Hitting .198/.305/.297 with 2 home runs, 7 steals, 12 walks, and 44 strikeouts in 91 at-bats.
- Julian Merryweather: Taken off waivers by the Cubs. He’s pitched in 12 games, 12.2 innings, 14 hits, 9 earned, 3 walks and 14 strikeouts. A 6.39 ERA. He has been better lately. He’s got a 1.50 ERA in his last 6 appearances.
- Anthony Key: Taken off waivers by the Cubs. Pitching in Triple A, he has a 6.08 ERA in 13.1 innings. He’s giving up 8 walks with 17 strikeouts.
- Zack Collins: Signed by the Guardians as a free agent. Playing in AAA, he’s hitting .347/.426/.589 with 7 home runs in 32 games.
- Matt Gage: Taken by the Astros off waivers. He was called up to the Astros and has made 2 appearances, a total of 3 innings, with 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
And, a few guys who were Jay in the past:
- Marcus Stroman: 2-2, 2.18, 7 starts, 41.1 innings, 29 hits, 16 walks and 38 strikeouts. A nice start to his season. Batters are hitting .199/.282/.281 against him.
- Aaron Sanchez: He’s pitching in AAA for the Twins. He has a 5.61 ERA in 7 starts. In 25.2 innings, he’s allowed 25 hits, 22 walks with 26 strikeouts. .
- Randal Grichuk: After starting the season on the IL he was activated near the end of April. In 7 games, he has a .407/.484/.593 batting line with 1 home run, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.
- Rowdy Tellez: With the Brewers. In 31 games, he’s hitting .248/.331/.543 with 4 doubles, 9 home runs, 22 RBI, 14 walks and 30 strikeouts.
- Brandon Drury: With the Angels. He’s played 32 games, hitting .237/.276/.491 with 7 home runs, 19 RBI, 6 walks and 38 strikeouts.
- Kevin Pillar: Made the Braves roster. He has played in 21 games and has a .270/.299/.460 batting line, with 3 home runs, 3 walks and 16 strikeouts.
- Kirby Yates: Also with the Braves. He’s pitched in 12 games and has a 3.09 ERA. In 11.2 innings, he’s allowed 10 walks and has 15 strikeouts.
- Reese McGuire: With the Red Sox. Played in 20 games, a .345/.379/.418 line with 0 home runs, 3 walks and 16 strikeouts. Reese McGuire is hitting .345???
- Daniel Vogelback: He’s a Met now. Played in 28 games and has a .265/.398/.412 line with 2 home runs, 15 walks and 20 strikeouts.
- Jonathan Davis: Playing in Triple-A with the Tigers. Has a .247/.324/.527 line with 4 home runs, 11 walks, 23 strikeouts and 4 steals.
- Chase Anderson: Now with the Rays. He’s pitched 3 innings in one appearance, with 2hits and 2 strikeouts.
- Josh Donaldson: On the IL. Before that he played in 5 games and had a .125/.176/.313 line.
- Matt Boyd: With the Tigers. He’s made 6 starts and has a 5.28 ERA and a 2-2 record. In 30.2 innings, he has allowed 11 walks and 28 strikeouts.
- Kendall Graveman: A White Sock. He has a 4.73 ERA in 13.1 innings. with 6 walks and 15 strikeouts.
- Marcus Semien: With the Rangers. He has a .286/.377/.466 line and 5 home runs, 20 walks and 26 strikeouts.
- Gio Urshela: An Angel. Played in 31 games. He has a .304/.328/.348 line with 1 home run, 4 walks and 20 strikeouts.
- Aaron Loup: Angels, on the IL. Has a 7.00 ERA in 9 innings, with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.
- Ryan Tepera: Angels. 6.43 ERA in 8 games, 7 innings, with 12 hits, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.
- Kevin Smith: With the A’s. Hitting .188/.200/.290 with 2 home runs, 1 walk and 27 strikeouts.
