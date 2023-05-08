A Look At Some Former Jays

We have an off-day so this is a good chance to take another look at how some former Blue Jays are doing with their new teams.

Went to the Diamondbacks in the Daulton Varsho trade. He was off to a slow start but has turned things around. He’s hitting .310/.363/.522 with 5 home runs, Gabriel Moreno : Also left in the Varsho trade. Moreno has been the Diamondbacks’ number-one catcher with Carson Kelly’s injury. He was off to a slow start too, but has been better lately. He’s hitting .294/.303/.374 with 1 home run, 2 walks and 20 strikeouts.

And, a few guys who were Jay in the past: