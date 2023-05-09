Poll Time: Do you approve of the job Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins are doing?

We did a manager poll last week. Let’s do a GM/Team President poll.

Things haven’t gone as well as we would have liked this season, but the team is 21-14, which would work out to 97 wins in 162 games. But, then, that doesn’t matter if the Rays refuse to lose for the rest of the season. The Jays have the fourth-best record in the American League and third-best in the AL East.

Mark and Ross have put together a team in the playoff hunt for the fourth season in a row. That hasn’t happened often in Blue Jays history.

This past off-season, there were a lot of moves made. some I liked, some I didn’t (trading a star everyday outfielder for a reliever seems wrong, no matter how good that reliever is). There did seem to be a reason behind the moves. They improved team defense, the bullpen and filled out the starting rotation.

Changing out Montoyo for Schneider worked. And adding Don Mattingly to the coaching staff was an interesting move. He seems to fit well.

The team has been amazingly healthy. I don’t know if that was because of front-office planning or good luck, but it worked well.

Mark has improved the Jays' spring training home, which was needed. The renovations to Rogers Centre have been well received.